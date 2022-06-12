6,525 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

NYSE K opened at $69.58 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $59,567,578 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

