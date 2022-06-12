Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 2,124 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.74% of Manitowoc worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Manitowoc by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,357,000 after buying an additional 249,102 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Manitowoc by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $12.40 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $437.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

