641 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM opened at $303.49 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.57. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

