Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,598,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Sony Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.94 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.71.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

