7,363 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Loews by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Loews by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE L opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.85. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,849,587.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,676,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,550,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Loews (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.