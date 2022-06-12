26,001 Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,300,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after acquiring an additional 404,181 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 90,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 37,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,635.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 34,472 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $256,126.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 517,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,481 over the last quarter.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

