641 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,651,000 after purchasing an additional 163,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 925,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,727,000 after purchasing an additional 226,288 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.38.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $303.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.02 and its 200 day moving average is $410.57.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

