Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $439,000 in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,358 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,227,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Signature Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,086,000 after purchasing an additional 354,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Signature Bank by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,710,000 after purchasing an additional 389,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Signature Bank by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after purchasing an additional 423,228 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $472.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.31.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $201.62 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $179.05 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.76 and a 200-day moving average of $291.44.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 22.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

