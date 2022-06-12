Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $10.57 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,907 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 813,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,151,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $1,770,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,540 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI stock opened at $109.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.92. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.95.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

