Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

KNX stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

