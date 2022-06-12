26,001 Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 39,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $241,712.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,072.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 517,823 shares of company stock worth $3,358,481.

Several research firms have weighed in on RXRX. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,635.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

