Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 1,279 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,742,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after buying an additional 681,800 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 651,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after buying an additional 384,347 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after buying an additional 332,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,924,000 after buying an additional 298,675 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $855,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $39.50 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

