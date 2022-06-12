Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 1,441 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after acquiring an additional 157,904 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.4% during the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,498,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $72.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

