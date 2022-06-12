Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 62,974 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62,974 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,919,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average is $103.72. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.14.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

