Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,547 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,633,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,440,000 after acquiring an additional 30,286 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 470,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after acquiring an additional 83,653 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.