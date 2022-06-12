Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,432 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Veeco Instruments worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,594.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of VECO opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.35. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.