Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 1,358 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,358 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 50.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,141 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 887,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,627,000 after acquiring an additional 159,624 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.31.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $201.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $179.05 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

