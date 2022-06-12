Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.15% of Switch worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Switch by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,393,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,108,000 after buying an additional 599,048 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,381,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,069 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,953,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 202,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Switch by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,643,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,538,000 after purchasing an additional 341,009 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,229,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWCH. Cowen cut Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James downgraded Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 838.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 525.13%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

