Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.27 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

Separately, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

