DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,208 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

