King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys New Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

CBRE opened at $73.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average of $93.32.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.