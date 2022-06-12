Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 190.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. CL King increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RHI opened at $84.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.63. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

