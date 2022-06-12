Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $461,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.01.

Barrick Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.