Seven Eight Capital LP Decreases Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,505 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $449,898,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after buying an additional 1,262,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 75.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after purchasing an additional 604,172 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,228,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,342,000 after purchasing an additional 531,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 664,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after acquiring an additional 461,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.88.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

About Brown & Brown (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

