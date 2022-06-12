Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 93 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Seagen were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Seagen by 155.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after buying an additional 93,897 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Seagen by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Seagen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,628,541.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,017,157.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $46,038.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,457 shares of company stock worth $7,335,312 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $139.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.14. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

About Seagen (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.