Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,658 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Workday by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

WDAY opened at $149.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,244.00 and a beta of 1.41. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.55 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,273 shares of company stock valued at $59,357,891. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

