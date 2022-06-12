Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $449,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Raymond James by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,490,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,402,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,107,000 after acquiring an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Raymond James by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,651,000 after acquiring an additional 797,909 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.87.

Raymond James stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

