Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $447,000 Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,742,000 after purchasing an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,051,000 after purchasing an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day moving average of $106.49.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

