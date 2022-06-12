10,606 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 459,218 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,679,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after purchasing an additional 107,084 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $910,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $268,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

