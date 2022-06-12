Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,908 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9,366.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 131,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 129,815 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 541,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 35,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $11,063,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.26.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

