Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 22,253 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 199.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.41.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $205.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.23 and a 200 day moving average of $284.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.66 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

