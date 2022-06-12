Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $449,000 Investment in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,530,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,651,000 after purchasing an additional 797,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Raymond James stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

