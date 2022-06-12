Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.25.

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,806 shares of company stock worth $5,827,797 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $233.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.80. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

