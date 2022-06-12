Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 23160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Specifically, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $775.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.04.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

