Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 16,234 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,234 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Unilever were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.