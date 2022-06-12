Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 22,253 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 199.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $205.27 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.66 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.65. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.41.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

