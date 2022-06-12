King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $272,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,645 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Motors by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.16.

Shares of GM opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

