Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 24,271 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,687 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GOLD. Barclays lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.01.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

