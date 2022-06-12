Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,208 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $7,456,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 289,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,377,000 after purchasing an additional 41,438 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2,202.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 346,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,019,000 after purchasing an additional 331,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Shares of DD opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

