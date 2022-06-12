Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 974 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in LHC Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $166.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.40.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.33.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

