Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,505 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $8,149,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

BRO opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.57. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253 over the last three months. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

