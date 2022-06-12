4,341 Shares in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,249,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 618,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $49,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,511 shares of company stock worth $2,865,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.86.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average is $105.00. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.49 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

