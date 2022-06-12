4,341 Shares in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $132,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,886.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,052,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,492,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,511 shares of company stock worth $2,865,741. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $100.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.49 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day moving average is $105.00.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

