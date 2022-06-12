Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Invitae were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVTA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invitae by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVTA. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares in the company, valued at $779,735.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,444 shares of company stock valued at $802,185 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.92.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

