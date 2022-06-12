Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fastly by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after purchasing an additional 396,329 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 17.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 23.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $64.07.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,874,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,248 shares of company stock valued at $559,464. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

