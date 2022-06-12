Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113,486 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,993,000 after acquiring an additional 730,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 822.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 468,367 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,387,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 23,359 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $999,531.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,335 shares in the company, valued at $36,385,834.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,888. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PCOR opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.99.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCOR. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

