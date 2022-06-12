Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $511,000 in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 613.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 47,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,081,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCOR stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a PE ratio of -12.53. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $72,657.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,733.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,888. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

