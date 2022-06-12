Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $513,000 in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.95. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.94 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.97%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

