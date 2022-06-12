Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,256 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average is $74.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

