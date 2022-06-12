SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,256 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after buying an additional 264,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,005,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,187,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.
SS&C Technologies Profile (Get Rating)
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
